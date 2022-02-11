FISHER Returns With Funky House Single "Palm Beach Banga"
With his breezy Hawaiian t-shirts, infectiously loud laugh, and aptitude for expletives, Australian house music producer FISHER is most definitely the life of the party.
Made for white sand beaches and big city rooftops, his newest single “Palm Beach Banga” brings that same high-spirited and boisterous attitude for which we know and love FISHER. Released on his own Catch & Release Records, the new track serves as his first release this year.
Acid-inspired bass and a hypnotic vocal are layered over a groovy house beat in "Palm Beach Banga," which samples Blaze's 1997 song "My Beat." The soulful sampling and shrewd sound design captures the feeling of freedom found on the dance floor.
Recommended Articles
FISHER Returns With Funky House Single "Palm Beach Banga"
Funky synths and a hypnotic vocal are layered over a groovy house beat in FISHER's latest.
Blanke and RUNN Connect on Shimmering New Single "Lights Out"
"Lights Out" is the second single off of Blanke's forthcoming EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer."
Anfisa Letyago Drops "Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol.2" EP With Three New Remixes
Michael Mayer, DJ Tennis, and 1979 each created riveting remixes of music from Letyago's "Listen" and "Nisida" EPs.
"Palm Beach Banga” comes right ahead of FISHER'S mini South American tour. Starting February 18th, he will hit Argentina and Uruguay before finishing with a DJ set at EDC Mexico. In addition to announcing his residency at Las Vegas’ new Tao Beach Dayclub, starting in March he’s also set to play numerous gigs at Miami Music Week.
Listen to "Palm Beach Banga" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW FISHER:
Facebook: facebook.com/followthefishtv.tv
Twitter: twitter.com/followthefishtv
Instagram: instagram.com/followthefishtv
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SbKA0t