FISHER Drops 2nd Track of Freaks EP, “Wanna Go Dancin’”

Last week, FISHER treated fans to his first single of 2020: a tech house stomper titled “Freaks.” It turns out the track was one of two on an EP of its namesake, the other going by the title “Wanna go Dancin’.”

In contrast to the high-energy, SFX-heavy sound design characterizing Freaks’ title track, “Wanna Go Dancin’” follows a more melodic approach. The spoken-word vocal sample from which it derives it’s name gives the song a measure of singalong appeal without detracting from its infectious danceability.

FISHER (real name Paul Fisher) became a mainstay of tech house with instant classics like “Stop It” in 2017 and “Losing It” in 2018. The latter single reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, arguably playing a significant role in the mainstream resurgence of house music of recent years.

Stream or download FISHER’s latest EP, Freaks, in its entirety across platforms here.

H/T: EDMIdentity

FOLLOW FISHER:

Facebook: facebook.com/followthefishtv.tv

Twitter: twitter.com/followthefishtv

Instagram: instagram.com/followthefishtv

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/fish-tales