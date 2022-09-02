Skip to main content
FISHER Drops Sultry House Banger, "Yeah The Girls"

The house track features singer-songwriter MERYLL.

c/o Press

Australian tech house superstar FISHER has released his highly anticipated single, “Yeah The Girls.”

Out today via his own Catch & Release label, “Yeah The Girls” has been generating quite a bit of buzz after being rinsed in the DJ's sets throughout the summer.

Following FISHER's tracks “Palm Beach Banga” and “It’s A Killa,” his latest marks his third original single of the year. "Yeah The Girls" is a sultry, high-energy club cut with a pulsating, radiant bassline and heavy synth stabs. FISHER tapped singer-songwriter MERYLL to add soothing, hypnotic vocals for a bona fide dancefloor hit.

Watch its accompanying scrapbook-style visualizer below, shot and directed by Corey Wilson.

Fresh off a performance at Creamfields, FISHER is currently touring around the globe and will perform on some of the most world's most prominent festival stages for the remainder of the year. Fans can hear "Yeah The Girls" at his DJ sets at III Points Miami, Zurich Open Air and his first-ever DJ residency at Hï Ibiza.

You can stream the new track here.

FOLLOW FISHER:

Facebook: facebook.com/followthefishtv.tv
Twitter: twitter.com/followthefishtv
Instagram: instagram.com/followthefishtv
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SbKA0t

