Flatland Funk and Smiles Only Link Up for New Single, "Living For Today"

Bringing together trap and melodic bass, "Living For Today" is the latest from the Canadian exports.
Canada has long been known for its powerful bass music exports, including REZZ, Excision and deadmau5, among myriad others. Now, following in their footsteps are contemporaries Flatland Funk and Smiles Only, who have teamed up for a unique fusion of lyricism and trap on their new track "Living For Today." Out October 16th via Emengy Records, the single seamlessly blends each artist's distinct style into one head-banging anthem. 

Starting out with an upbeat, vocal-based melody, the tempo of "Living For Today" quickly builds suspense against a soundscape of reverberating, futuristic synths. The track quickly develops into a heavy and complex trap drop, signaling the artists' aptitude for fusing emotional hooks with unrelenting bass attitude. 

With more than 15 years in the music industry—both as a creative and a Board of Directors member of Emengy—Flatland Funk is firing on all cylinders, having a helping hand in the development of the label's talent along with Vince Mulville (Mully), who owns Emengy. Meanwhile, Smiles Only are a fresh addition to the industry, releasing music as a group for the first time in 2018. They are currently signed to Emengy. 

