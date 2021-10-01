October 1, 2021
Flavio Drops Stunning Glitch Hop Track "Filthy Flying Cat"
Publish date:

Flavio Drops Stunning Glitch Hop Track "Filthy Flying Cat"

Elements of nuerofunk and jazz pervade this smooth banger from Flavio.
Author:
Elements of nuerofunk and jazz pervade this smooth banger from Flavio.

18-year-old electronic music producer Flavio has unveiled "Filthy Flying Cat," a stunning glitch hop tune as quirky as it is electrifying. 

At first listen, it's tough to believe that Flavio is still a teenager. Despite its idiosyncratic title, "Filthy Flying Cat" is rich and textured, oozing with jazz elements and nuerofunk swag. It's a polished, refined release that points to the maturity of a novel yet innately gifted producer.

Fans of Kill Paris or Slynk will really gravitate to the sound here, which layers lush synths with soaring leads to offer up a funky banger. He really dials up the energy in the final drop, where he eschews his melodic tendencies and instead opts for a frenetic drum & bass arrangement to bring the track home in adrenaline-fueled fashion.

Cover

Recommended Articles

Dirtybird
FEATURES

From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight

How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.

36 minutes ago
60d608cea1a5dd29c213147b
MUSIC RELEASES

That "Oh No" Song From TikTok Was Remixed Into an EDM Track—And It Actually Works

You know the one.

1 hour ago
zeds dead
Lifestyle

Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles

Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.

2 hours ago

With its glitchy sound design and rumbling basslines, "Filthy Flying Cat" is a perfect addition to gaming playlists and an ideal soundtrack for streams. And gamers can do just that thanks to the song's distributing label, Aviencloud, whose releases are copyright-free. Aviencloud's network focuses on the funk and chill alleys of dance music, such as nu-disco, soul, ambient, pop, R&B, neo soul, and lo-fi.

"I produce music because I enjoy getting what's on my mind out into the aether," Flavio said in a press release. "My work is heavily influenced by jazz and includes electronic elements. I like jazz from the 1930s to today's modern music."

You can listen to "Filthy Flying Cat" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW FLAVIO:

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/musicbyflavio
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CLnaRA
YouTube: bit.ly/2Y4w8dx

Related

IbEzCNd-
MUSIC RELEASES

Howler Drops Filthy Dubstep Track "Samurai"

Out now on Pantheon Select.

EG PRESS PIC 2
MUSIC RELEASES

EMMA'S GOLD Drops Hip-Hop and Trap Hybrid Banger, "L1ttle Secret"

EMMA'S GOLD is on the rise after winning one of Baauer's "Bop Battle" contests, where they received high praise from Lunice.

andy_caldwell_pink_bg_2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Andy Caldwell Drops Stunning Melodic House LP, “Genesis”

Caldwell, a three-time Grammy nominee, has gone back to his roots for the seven-track LP.

phonon
MUSIC RELEASES

phonon Drops Wild 7-Minute Track "EMME" on Halcyon

Ya like jazz?

Cashmere-Cat
MUSIC RELEASES

Cashmere Cat's 7-Track Concept Album PRINCESS CATGIRL is Finally Here

PRINCESS CATGIRL is Cashmere Cat's sophomore album.

Fly By Midnight Promo
MUSIC RELEASES

Fly By Midnight and MOTi Drop Retro-Pop Single "Spark"

This upbeat, high-energy track is sure to light up your end-of-summer playlist.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

FISHER Stuns with New Track, "FREAKS"

"FREAKS" serves as FISHER's first single of 2020.

rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint Drops Stunning 15-Track Compilation: Listen

"Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2" ranges from dreamy to devastating across its 15 tracks.