Flavio Drops Stunning Glitch Hop Track "Filthy Flying Cat"

18-year-old electronic music producer Flavio has unveiled "Filthy Flying Cat," a stunning glitch hop tune as quirky as it is electrifying.
At first listen, it's tough to believe that Flavio is still a teenager. Despite its idiosyncratic title, "Filthy Flying Cat" is rich and textured, oozing with jazz elements and nuerofunk swag. It's a polished, refined release that points to the maturity of a novel yet innately gifted producer.
Fans of Kill Paris or Slynk will really gravitate to the sound here, which layers lush synths with soaring leads to offer up a funky banger. He really dials up the energy in the final drop, where he eschews his melodic tendencies and instead opts for a frenetic drum & bass arrangement to bring the track home in adrenaline-fueled fashion.
Recommended Articles
From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight
How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.
Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles
Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.
With its glitchy sound design and rumbling basslines, "Filthy Flying Cat" is a perfect addition to gaming playlists and an ideal soundtrack for streams. And gamers can do just that thanks to the song's distributing label, Aviencloud, whose releases are copyright-free. Aviencloud's network focuses on the funk and chill alleys of dance music, such as nu-disco, soul, ambient, pop, R&B, neo soul, and lo-fi.
"I produce music because I enjoy getting what's on my mind out into the aether," Flavio said in a press release. "My work is heavily influenced by jazz and includes electronic elements. I like jazz from the 1930s to today's modern music."
You can listen to "Filthy Flying Cat" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW FLAVIO:
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/musicbyflavio
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CLnaRA
YouTube: bit.ly/2Y4w8dx