Is Flume Releasing Music Under the Alias 300ZX Z31?

A 31-second track by 300ZX Z31 has appeared on Spotify and fans are tying the new music to Flume.

The track titled "The Difference" popped up on both the "Hi This Is Playlist" and the "Flume Essentials" playlists, which are operated by Flume's management team. The cryptic artist name also ties to Flume as 300ZX Z31 is the model of the car that was prominently featured on Flume's Hi This Is Flume mixtape.

Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) has been vocal about getting new music out in 2020, even stating he aims to write his sophomore album in the span of four months. 300ZX Z31 could prove to be another creative outlet of his in the time forthcoming - assuming it is, in fact, an alternate alias.

Separately, Streten also reposted a clip of an interview suggesting he has a drum 'n' bass track with Toro y Moi in the works. The post is leading many to believe that collaboration might soon become a reality.

Needless to say, Flume has some irons in the fire and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/flume