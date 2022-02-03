Skip to main content
Flume Drops Cinematic Music Video for Lead Single Off Upcoming "Palaces" Album: Watch

Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A features on "Say Nothing" and stars alongside Flume in the haunting music video.

Flume has revealed the title and release date of his long-awaited third studio album, Palaces. Alongside the announcement comes the release of a cinematic music video for the record's lead single "Say Nothing," a haunting electronic track featuring vocals from Australian compatriot MAY-A.

Palaces, Flume's first album since 2016's critically acclaimed Skin, is scheduled to release on May 20th, 2022. The virtuosic dance music producer had sporadically teased the project since late 2019, when he told Billboard he was "on a mission" to finish it after releasing March's Hi This Is Flume tape. He recently fanned the flames of Palaces by teasing a momentous collaboration with Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, which turned out to be the album’s titular track.

Watch the trippy "Say Nothing" music video below.

“This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume said in a statement. “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with May-A that the song really came to life.”

“Say Nothing" is Flume's first original music in nearly two years. His last original song came back in March 2020, when he released "The Difference," a collaboration with Toro y Moi that went on to receive a Grammy nod in the category of Best Dance Recording.

Check out the full Palaces tracklist below.

Flume - Palaces Tracklist

01 Flume: “Highest Building” [ft. Oklou]
02 Flume: “Say Nothing” [ft. May-A]
03 Flume: “DHLC”
04 Flume / Quiet Bison: “Escape” [ft. Kučka]
05 Flume: “I Can’t Tell” [ft. Laurel]
06 Flume: “Get U”
07 Flume: “Jasper’s Song”
08 Flume: “Only Fans”
09 Flume: “Hollow” [ft. Emma Louise]
10 Flume: “Love Light”
11 Flume: “Sirens” [ft. Caroline Polachek]
12 Flume: “Go”
13 Flume: “Palaces” [ft. Damon Albarn]

