Flume Talks "The Difference" ft. Toro y Moi, Teases New Album in Apple Music Interview

Last week word broke that Flume (real name Harley Streten) would be releasing new music alongside Toro y Moi (real name Chaz Bundick). While previously "The Difference" was featured as a 31-second clip on Streten's official playlists under the guise 300ZX Z31, it's officially out under his current moniker. The esteemed producer spoke with Zane Lowe in honor of the new single featured in the new Apple AirPods Pro ad, and his cover spot on New Music Daily on Apple Music.

"The Difference" is yet another exploration of Streten's ever-expanding musical journey. The drum and bass-inspired track is a bright, upbeat existential piece that highlights Bundick's effortlessly soothing vocals. This collaboration feels like a match made in heaven, combining both these indietronica titans' signature pop-synth stylings.

On the topic of collaborating with Bundick, Streten said:

“He just came over. Um, we messed around on the synths. We'd never done music before, but, uh, it was the first time working together. And it just went incredibly well, and he's such a pleasure to work with. Honestly, there wasn't too much to it. We just messed around, and this is what happened. He's a super creative guy. It's funny, actually, because I've been a fan of him for years. When I started this Flume Project, One of his tracks called 'Talamak,' which I think came out in about 2011 or something, was kind of one of the blueprint songs for this project. When I heard that I was like, 'Okay, I want to do music that has, you know, some of these qualities.' It has been amazing to work with such a figure in music that I've always had so much love for.”

In the interview with Lowe, Streten expressed his excitement on the collaboration with the AirPods Pro spot. Lowe goes into describing that in previous generations the idea of working with a brand was seen as something undesirable. Nowadays, brands like Apple are using these platforms as a way to showcase artists' work in a unique and beautiful way.

Finally, the most exciting news to come out of the conversation was that a new album is in works:

“Yeah, we'll put out a record this year. I mean, I'm just working away. I'm trying to do a beat a day, or two ideas a day. I kind of got the blinders on, head down. Hopefully put a record out this year. What I'm trying to do is have fun with music. I think sometimes I take it too seriously. And now I'm just having fun and making whatever comes to mind. And it's, uh, it's been really satisfying. And I'm feeling good creatively. So yeah, hopefully I'll have plenty more to share this year.”

This news comes just days after Streten announced he will host a three-day, multi-era concert experience at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre titled Flume and Friends 2020 from June 8-10th. He will bring along a multi-genre collection of his contemporaries including Mura Masa, SOPHIE, Cashmere Cat, Kučka and more.

In the meantime, stream "The Difference" by Flume featuring Toro y Moi on all platforms here.

