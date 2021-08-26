Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen
Fans of Flume can finally exhale.
After a yearlong drought of new music, the electronic music virtuoso has arrived with a huge remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain," which appeared on the renowned producer's debut full-length album Harlecore.
The original track, which blends elements of breakbeat and màkina music, has been mutated into a glitched-out rush of phantasmagoric future bass. The wonky sounds of Flume dovetail perfectly with the rave-inspired parallel universe of Harlecore, Harle's mind-bending virtual nightclub experience debuted back in January 2021.
Check out Flume's remix of "On A Mountain" below.
The track represents Flume's first new music in over a year. Back in July 2020, he released an official remix of Eiffel 65's inescapable 1998 dance anthem "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" after painting his face blue in a video preview. His last original song came in March of that year, when he released "The Difference," a collaboration with Toro y Moi that went on to receive a Grammy nod in the category of Best Dance Recording.
Flume has also sporadically teased a new album in the works, the first since 2016's Skin. After confirming the news during a George FM radio interview, he eventually unveiled an exclusive NFT drop that featured visuals from the unnamed album.
"On A Mountain (Flume Remix)" will hit streaming platforms tomorrow, August 27th, by way of Diplo's Mad Decent imprint.
