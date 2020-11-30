Listen to Flume's Eclectic "Good Nights Formal" Mix for Triple J

The set is a hypnotic blend of future bass and hip-hop, mixed in classic Flume fashion.
Author:
Publish date:

Nino Muñoz

A digital graduation party with Flume may have seemed like a pie-in-the-sky idea one year ago, but thanks to the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic, it actually happened.

Famed Australian national radio station Triple J recently tapped the Sydney-born electronic music superstar for a DJ set for its "Good Nights Formal" event, a virtual graduation party. The radio event, which also featured sets by Australian compatriots Alison Wonderland and Peking Duk, was planned for the country's students, whose graduation ceremonies were shelved due to the impact of the virus.

Flume's set is nothing short of breathtaking. After kicking things off with an edit of Roddy Rich's breakthrough smash hit "The Box," he cycles through a hypnotic blend of future bass and hip-hop in classic Flume fashion. He also dropped a few of his own recent fan-favorite tracks, including the Vera Blue-assisted "Rushing Back" and his booming 2020 rework of Eiffel 65's inescapable "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."

You can check out Flume's "Good Nights Formal" mix in full below and stream it via Triple J here.

