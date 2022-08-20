Flume Leaks Coveted "Greenpeace" ID After 5 Years

To the surprise of many longtime fans, Flume has exhumed a record thought to have been lost forever deep within his archives of unreleased music.

The fervor for the track now known as "Flume X Greenpeace" started from humble roots. Produced as part of Flume's 2017 collaborative campaign alongside Greenpeace Australia Pacific, the original song was teased only for 90 seconds, but would remain imprinted on the minds of fans for years to come.

A breezy, lounge-style house record with hypnotic bass and playful vocals, the laid-back track was assumed to have been tabled forever especially after Flume's subsequent projects, Hi This Is Flume and Palaces, were released with no trace of it.

However, in a Discord AMA this week, one fan decided to shoot their shot. According to our friends at This Song Is Sick, Flume cut straight to the point and simply replied with a link to download the song.

Though it's been a long time coming for this track to have its day in the sun, perhaps in the future, "Flume X Greenpeace" will mark something of a transition between where Flume came from and where he's headed. As the Grammy-winning Skin artist noted in July, this record is just one of many house tracks he's presently sitting on.

