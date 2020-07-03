Flume's Remix of Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" is Officially Back Up

Flume, a true poet of our generation, rocked our feeds when he dropped in with a post on Instagram back in May 2020 that read, "Roses r red my face is blue here is a song I made it for u."

The Australian producer painted up to look as if he was a member of the Blue Man Group while playing the 1998 Europop Grammy Award-nominated cult hit "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" by Eiffel 65 was the exact content we needed. While it originally was brushed off as quarantine fun, it actually blossomed into a highly anticipated official remix.

Just yesterday it was uploaded to Beatport, but mysteriously went missing, causing raise for concern if licensing issues had anything to do with the song's disappearance. However, it's now back up and available across all platforms to enjoy, and even got a repost by Eiffel 65 themselves.

The EDM superstar proves he's the master at making even the most classic tracks feel his own. He stays true to the inescapable energy of the original, bringing the 1998 track up to 2020 in classic Flume fashion with glitchy drops and heart-thumping 808s. Plan to have this track stuck in your head for days to come.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc