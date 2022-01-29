Skip to main content
Flume Reimagines PinkPantheress' "Noticed I Cried" With Trippy Drum & Bass Remix

Flume Reimagines PinkPantheress' "Noticed I Cried" With Trippy Drum & Bass Remix

PinkPantheress' full remix EP includes fresh spins from Sam Gellaitry, FKJ, Sango, LSDXOXO and more.

Matsu

PinkPantheress' full remix EP includes fresh spins from Sam Gellaitry, FKJ, Sango, LSDXOXO and more.

In the spirit of PinkPantheress' to hell with it remix EP, Flume throws caution to the wind, trying his hand once again at drum & bass music.

Perhaps after seeing the reception of 2020's single "The Difference" (with Toro y Moi), Flume was inspired to dig deeper into his affinity for energizing drum & bass. PinkPantheress' original "Noticed I cried" had laid the potential groundwork for a feverishly rhythmic remix, and leave it to Flume to deliver in spades.

Flume pins a dizzying PinkPantheress vocal loop at the center of the track, creating a trippy atmosphere. He plays up these psychedelic aspects as the track progresses with frenetic vocal pitch bends and distortion. As the vocals gradually swirl into the background, space is made for whistling melodies, ominous rumbling basses, and quick-cutting drums. Take a listen below.

Recommended Articles

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Reimagines PinkPantheress' "Noticed I Cried" With Trippy Drum & Bass Remix

PinkPantheress' full remix EP includes fresh spins from Sam Gellaitry, FKJ, Sango, LSDXOXO and more.

15 seconds ago
Burning Man 2012
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces Ticket Details for 2022 Event

After having the past two years canceled due to the pandemic, Burners are gearing back up for their yearly pilgrimage to Black Rock City.

7 minutes ago
away
MUSIC RELEASES

AWAY's New EP Teeters On a Razor's Edge Between Self-Actualization and Destruction

AWAY's ability to paint mental images through his music are as powerful as ever in "self:antiself."

13 minutes ago

Flume's "Noticed I Cried" remix is his first since his rework of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain," and it's likely just his first of many in 2022. The "Never Be Like You" producer recently teased fans with the suggestion a new original song alongside Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn is likely on the horizon.

PinkPantheress' full remix EP includes fresh spins from Sam Gellaitry, LSDXOXO, Tommy Gold, and more. Check out the record in full below.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc

Related

80037756_10157601375931421_1114956673769799680_n
MUSIC RELEASES

11 Years Later, Steve Aoki Delivers Dose of Dance Music Nostalgia With Remix of "No Beef"

The new remix EP additionally includes fresh takes from Goodboys, LUM!X, and Riot Ten & Crankdat.

A photo of Australian DJ/producer Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) in front of a reddish-peach background with a hazy reflection of his face.
MUSIC RELEASES

Is Flume Releasing Music Under the Alias 300ZX Z31?

There are several "coincidences" tying Flume to this mysterious new project.

Flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Creates Personal Birthday Song for Friend's Birthday Party

Flume gave the ultimate gift over the weekend to one of his friends.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen

The future bass pioneer has premiered a glitchy future bass remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain."

pjimage (24)
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Confirms New Music With Toro Y Moi is Out Next Week

Flume is tying up loose threads with his latest announcement.

A press photo head shot of Flume A.K.A. Harley Edward Streten with blue, turquoise and red lighting.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Premieres "Levitate" ft. Reo Cragun on Beats 1

Zane Lowe spoke with Flume and Reo Cragun for the premiere of the lead single from their upcoming EP, Quits.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Flume Recruits Grammy-Nominated Jon Hopkins for Hypnotic Remix of "The Difference"

Jon Hopkins has taken Flume's Toro y Moi collaboration to the stratosphere.

KUCKA
MUSIC RELEASES

KUČKA Enlists Flume, Nosaj Thing on Spellbinding Debut Album, "Wrestling"

KUČKA returned to solo music in 2019 with the release of the project's lead single, "Drowning," produced by Flume.