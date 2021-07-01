Flume Shares Clip of Wonky Unreleased Trap Song: Watch

It's clear that Flume's reputation for forward-thinking sound design isn't being challenged any time soon.
Matsu

It's clear that Flume's reputation for forward-thinking sound design isn't being challenged any time soon.

As fans patiently wait for Flume's elusive third album, the famed electronic music producer took to social media today to offer a preview of a massive unreleased track.

After Flume shared an Instagram Story containing a clip of a wonky, glitched-out tune, it's clear that his reputation for forward-thinking sound design won't be challenged any time soon.

Long revered for his unique approach to bass music production, Flume flexed his trap music muscles here, creating a quirky yet menacing drop with typically innovative drum syncopation. It is similar in nature to the heavy-hitting "Amber," which appeared on 2019's critically acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape.

Check out the clip of the unreleased song below.

Back in April 2020 Flume confirmed that a new album was in the works, adding at the time that the record may include drum & bass music. However, he remained tight-lipped until April 2021, when he dropped a new NFT collection offering a preview of the album's visual direction.

The album will be Flume's first since 2016's seminal Skin, which won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, and first long-form body of work since Hi This Is Flume.

