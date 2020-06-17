Flume has tapped Grammy Award-nominated producer Jon Hopkins for a mind-bending remix of his standout Toro y Moi collaboration "The Difference." The track arrived today on Australian imprint and frequent Flume collaborator Future Classic, which continues to be one of the most prolific tastemakers in electronic and indie music.

Jon Hopkins' scintillating take on "The Difference" is one of trailblazing dominance, as the renowned English musician produces a subversive and beautifully idiosyncratic twist on the track. Honing in on his proclivity to produce shimmering synths, which drive the track through its hypnotic arrangement, Hopkins delivers a quirky indietronica masterpiece. The syncopation of his drums is also something to marvel at, as he seamlessly programs intricate percussion patterns under the vocals of Toro y Moi without overpowering them.

If you're craving more from Hopkins, you can immerse yourself in the producer's languid 20-minute "Singing Bowl (Ascension)" composition, a cavernous journey through lush, ambient soundscapes that he created with a 100-year-old singing bowl he obtained while traveling in Delhi.

You can check out his remix of "The Difference" below.

