Flume Confirms New Music With Toro Y Moi is Out Next Week

The mystery of the artist known as 300ZX Z31 has been solved. Consistent with speculation, Flume has tied himself to the project with his latest announcement. The Australian producer shared today that he will be releasing the full version of 300ZX Z31's "The Difference" next week alongside Toro Y Moi.

If you're just catching up, it was a few days ago that fans observed a 31-second clip on Flume's official playlists titled "The Difference." The song however, had a mysterious author going by the name of 300ZX Z31.

The initial speculation was that Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) was behind the alias as 300ZX Z31 also happens to be the model of the car prominently featured on the Hi This Is Flume mixtape visuals.

Taking to Instagram, Streten let the cat out of the bag. He announced "The Difference" is a forthcoming drum and bass collaboration with Toro Y Moi and the full version will arrive next week.

All signs point to this being the first of many releases this year for Streten, and fans are eager to hear what his spin on the drum and bass genre will sound like. The full version of "The Difference" is due for release Wednesday, March 11th, 2020.

