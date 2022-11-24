Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"
Flume and Toro y Moi have teamed up to deliver an enthralling cover of “Shooting Stars.”
The renowned musicians, whose 2020 collab "The Difference" was nominated for the Best Dance Recording at the 63rd Grammy Awards, have reimagined Bag Raiders' viral 2008 hit for triple j's "Like a Version" program. The eye-popping cover kicks off without a hitch—that is until the camera pans out and you’re greeted by three very ripped guys.
“It’s just a beautiful chord and melody combo,” Flume said. “We turned it into something kind of ravey and it was really fun to take it there. I don’t know, to me, hardstyle and ripped dudes is a perfect harmony.”
Check out the video below.
This isn’t the first time that Flume and Toro y Moi have joined forces. The two released the drum and bass and pop-synth inspired “The Difference” in 2020 after teasing it under a mysterious moniker.
