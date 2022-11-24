Skip to main content
Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"

Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"

It's quite "The Difference."

Triple J/YouTube

It's quite "The Difference."

Flume and Toro y Moi have teamed up to deliver an enthralling cover of “Shooting Stars.”

The renowned musicians, whose 2020 collab "The Difference" was nominated for the Best Dance Recording at the 63rd Grammy Awards, have reimagined Bag Raiders' viral 2008 hit for triple j's "Like a Version" program. The eye-popping cover kicks off without a hitch—that is until the camera pans out and you’re greeted by three very ripped guys.

“It’s just a beautiful chord and melody combo,” Flume said. “We turned it into something kind of ravey and it was really fun to take it there. I don’t know, to me, hardstyle and ripped dudes is a perfect harmony.”

Check out the video below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Flume and Toro y Moi "Shooting Stars"
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"

It's quite "The Difference."

By Mikala Lugen
68893421
NEWS

Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook Control Diplo's Cryo Blasts In Vegas

Cook made his way over to XS Nightclub at the Wynn, where he joined Diplo onstage for a rare moment.

By Mikala Lugen
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said of CoCo Vodka, a brand of hard coconut water.

By Lennon Cihak

This isn’t the first time that Flume and Toro y Moi have joined forces. The two released the drum and bass and pop-synth inspired “The Difference” in 2020 after teasing it under a mysterious moniker. 

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/flume

FOLLOW TORO Y MOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/toroymoi
Instagram: instagram.com/toroymoi
Twitter: twitter.com/ToroyMoi
Spotify: spoti.fi/30MRUQF

Related

flume-hero-625276994
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Talks "The Difference" ft. Toro y Moi, Teases New Album in Apple Music Interview

The new single is the featured track on the new Apple AirPods Pro ad.

pjimage (24)
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Confirms New Music With Toro Y Moi is Out Next Week

Flume is tying up loose threads with his latest announcement.

Toro y Moi and Logic
MUSIC RELEASES

Toro y Moi Produced Two Tracks on Logic's Final Album "No Pressure"

The eclectic producer provided his talents to the tracks "5 Hooks" and "Dark Place" on Logic's farewell album.

shooting-stars-meme-1488215847-list-handheld-0
GEAR + TECH

Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.

FIFA-21-demo
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, More Featured on "FIFA 21" Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the upcoming sports game has been split into two in honor of the Volta Football game mode.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Flume Recruits Grammy-Nominated Jon Hopkins for Hypnotic Remix of "The Difference"

Jon Hopkins has taken Flume's Toro y Moi collaboration to the stratosphere.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Eclectic "Good Nights Formal" Mix for Triple J

The set is a hypnotic blend of future bass and hip-hop, mixed in classic Flume fashion.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5, ODESZA, Flume, More to Perform at "Party In Place" Virtual Concert This Friday

RADIO.COM is encouraging responsible partying with its forthcoming broadcast.