An Ambient Album From Flux Pavilion Is On the Way

"So no one told you life was gonna be this way," thought Flux Pavilion diehards with this year's release of his sophomore album, .wav. Released to critical acclaim, the record firmly planted the multidimensional artist in new, genre-bending territory away from his dubstep roots

Unsurprisingly, Flux plans to keep fans on their toes when it comes to his new releases—and his growth as a producer. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at an ambient album in the works, complete with a snippet of an unreleased track.

The video also features an appearance from Flux Pavilion's baby, Boudicea, whom he dubbed his "captive audience." She was soon nicknamed "Mini Pavilion," "Baby Fluxxy" and "Junior Flux" by excited fans.

"Expect an album of ambient baby music coming soon," Flux wrote back in May, when Boudicea was born. It certainly looks like he is about to make good on his promise. 

This new teaser might also relate to a February announcement stating that a follow-up to .wav was in the works. "Time to write .wav pt2," he posted. Now, we wait. 

