Flux Pavilion Announces Release Date for New Album ".wav"

Flux Pavilion Announces Release Date for New Album ".wav"

He shared a scintillating preview of the record on Twitter.
Author:
Publish date:

Dubstep giant Flux Pavilion has essentially become a household name since over a decade ago, when the artist debuted some of the most game-changing tracks in the world of bass music. In 2015, Flux released his most recent album, Tesla. His fans will be delighted to know that nearly six years later, the renowned producer's next album is finally arriving. 

In a tweet posted today, Flux announced that his long-anticipated album .wav is finally on its way. The release will land on January 21st, 2020, and though there was no other information teased in the video, the track that plays ominously throughout sounds extremely promising.

No official tracklist announcement has been made, so it's still yet to be seen how many songs the album will feature. However, fans can likely expect to see recent singles such as "You & I (feat. Kata Kozma)" and "Sink Your Teeth In" (feat. Drowsy) featured. 

Flux's latest releases boast more future bass-adjacent and melodically-oriented sounds, but there's still no telling if that's the direction the entire album will take. The producer is just as well known for technical and heavy-hitting sound design as he is for melody and musicality. Whichever way the album leans, one thing is for certain—bass heads are beyond ready for more Flux Pavilion music, and there's not long to wait for it now. 

Flux Pavilion's new album .wav can be pre-saved or preordered here

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion
Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion
Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion
Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f

Related

flux
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Taps Kata Kozma for New Melodic Single "You & I" from Upcoming Album

The bass maestro serves up a melodic dubstep treat on Circus Records.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases 'Earwax' His First Ever Curated Compilation

Showcasing Circus Records' diversity and label progression 'Earwax' is a satisfyingly sweet listening experience.

flux-pavilion-what-so-not
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Announces What So Not Collab

Flux Pavilion and What So Not recently shared an image of themselves in a studio and announced a collaboration is on the way.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Teases New Track Rumored to Be from Upcoming Album

The new teaser comes just one month after the release of his track "Sink Your Teeth In" with Drowsy.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases "Sink Your Teeth In" from Forthcoming 2020 Album

This new release shares a more melodic and emotive side of his sound.

pasted image 0
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases “Saviour” ft. CRaymak and Tasha Baxter

Out now on Circus Records.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases Chord-Indulgent Masterpiece "Endless Fantasy"

Joined by Eli-rose, UK Bass Legend Flux Pavilion rolls out his latest unforgettable Circus Records anthem

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Debuts New ID Featuring His Own Vocals at Electric Zoo

Flux Pavilion reminds everyone that he can belt out vocals just as well as he deals bass.