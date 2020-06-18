Flux Pavilion and Feed Me Join Forces for Dream Collaboration, "Survive"

In a bona fide dream collaboration, two of bass music's finest, Flux Pavilion and Feed Me, have joined forces for a monster single called ""Survive (feat. meesh)." The single arrived today on the former's flagship Circus Records imprint days after the latter teased the track on social media, sending both fanbases into a tizzy.

Eschewing the use of the dark bass elements fans are most familiar with, Feed Me and Flux Pavilion opt to go the melodic route, delivering a jaunty synthwave jam that should be a hit not only in the streaming landscape, but also the gaming community.

With soaring saws and pulsating bass patches in its drops, "Survive" has all the accoutrements of a future bass smash but doesn't pigeonhole itself into the genre, as both artists implement extremely nuanced production techniques throughout that reinforce their subversive, genre-shattering modi operandi.

You can check out "Survive (feat. meesh)" below and purchase or stream the tune via your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion

Instagram: instagram.com/Fluxpavilion

Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hI5BYH

FOLLOW FEED ME:

Facebook: facebook.com/youfeedme

Twitter: twitter.com/feedme

Instagram: instagram.com/feedme

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Nbc2G0