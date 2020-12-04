Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

The single will appear on his highly anticipated forthcoming album ".wav."
Fiona Garden

It has been six years since Flux Pavilion dropped a new album, but the wait is almost over. To prepare his fans for what's to come, he has dropped a new single titled "I Believe," a spellbinding track that serves to usher you into a new era of the famed producer's illustrious career. 

"I Believe" features a stunning vocal performance from Asha, whose feathery voice is expertly controlled and will send chills down the spines of her listeners. Her vocals pair perfectly with the eerie bass that creeps its way into the forefront of Flux's pristine arrangement. The drop here is transporting, filled with rippling synths and gritty saws that lend to a feeling of time standing still.

Flux Pavilion's long-anticipated sophomore record .wav, which follows his 2015 debut album Tesla, will arrive on January 21st, 2021. It is said to be his 16-track magnum opus, so his fans are definitely in for a treat. They can likely expect to see a few of his recent singles such as "You & I" and "Sink Your Teeth In" on the tracklist alongside "I Believe."

Flux Pavilion's upcoming album .wav can be pre-saved or preordered here.

