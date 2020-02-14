Mom N Dad Remix Flux Pavilion’s Massive Single “Lion’s Cage" ft. Nevve

It’s no secret that DJ duo and super-couple extraordinaire Mom N Dad have been busy, but now we’re certain they’ve been busy in the studio as well. Following a spree of original club shakers and jaw-dropping remixes in 2019, the power pair have presented us with their first release of 2020: an awe-inspiring flip of Flux Pavilion’s 2019 single, “Lion’s Cage.”

Out now on Flux’s legendary Circus Records imprint, the remix is undoubtedly one of parental proportions. Contrasting with Nevve’s light, airy vocals during the verses comes a drop so full of grit and grime that it could make your grandmother’s homemade buttermilk turn sour. It cannot be overemphasized that the tune is not family friendly.

With a massive release lineup in store, 2020 is surely the year you want to start following these two if you are not already. Not only do they make excellent music, they offer free parental advice as well!

While you're listening, be sure to check out the remix by Heyz as well; it offers a whole new look into the "Lion's Cage."

Stream or download the "Lion's Cage" remixes.

