Skip to main content
Flux Pavilion Continues 2022 Hot Streak With Dubstep Smash, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone"

Flux Pavilion Continues 2022 Hot Streak With Dubstep Smash, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone"

Menacing bass and an intoxicating vocal sample drive Flux's latest single.

Fiona Garden

Menacing bass and an intoxicating vocal sample drive Flux's latest single.

After returning to his dubstep roots with April's release of "Lore," Flux Pavilion is once again embracing a nostalgic sound on his latest single, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone."

Those who have been craving the bone-rattling sonics of a signature Flux Pavilion record, look no further. "(Never Gonna) Be Alone" opens with a dreamy ambiance that is soon taken over by menacing bass and an intoxicating vocal sample. Electrifying synths become the focal point in the song's wobbly drop, creating a through line between this release and its predecessor as fans patiently wait for .wav Pt 2.

Last year, Pavilion opened a new chapter of his career with his scintillating sophomore album .wav, embracing a more nuanced sound at the intersection of electronica and bass music. While the album was a dream for longtime fans and new fans alike, he didn't stop there, revealing in August 2021 that he has an ambient album in the works.

Find "(Never Gonna) Be Alone" on streaming platforms here and take a listen below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Continues 2022 Hot Streak With Dubstep Smash, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone"

Menacing bass and an intoxicating vocal sample drive Flux's latest single.

By Niko Sani13 seconds ago
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the rumbling "XYZ" is the first single from mau5trap's forthcoming "we are friends XI" compilation.

By Niko Sani9 minutes ago
CloZee Tomas Morgan
EVENTS

An Insider’s Guide to Sacred Acre Festival 2022

With Sacred Acre approaching, we compiled everything you need to know for a memorable festival experience.

By EDM.com Staff22 minutes ago

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion
Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion
Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion
Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f

Related

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Taps Into His Roots for Cinematic Dubstep Banger, "Lore": Listen

Flux Pavilion says he woke up one morning "with a distinct feeling in my heart that I needed to write a f***ing banger."

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Embraces Change on Long-Awaited Sophomore Album ".wav"

Flux Pavilion will be performing the album and debuting his new live production in an exclusive streaming event.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases Chord-Indulgent Masterpiece "Endless Fantasy"

Joined by Eli-rose, UK Bass Legend Flux Pavilion rolls out his latest unforgettable Circus Records anthem

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Teams Up with GLNNA to Drop “Somebody Else”

The feel-good, heartfelt track is out now via Flux Pavilion’s record label Circus Records.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion and Turin Brakes Release Third Collaboration, “I Will Stay”

“I Will Stay” is out now on Flux Pavilion’s imprint, Circus Records.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

The single will appear on his highly anticipated forthcoming album ".wav."

Flux Pavilion - Lion's Cage (feat. NEVVE) [Circus Records]
MUSIC RELEASES

Bass Legend Flux Pavilion Returns to Circus Records and Enters the "Lion's Cage"

Flux Pavilion has shifted gears for a silky-smooth, melodic record accompanied by L.A. vocal collective Nevve.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

An Ambient Album From Flux Pavilion Is On the Way

The multi-genre artist shared a video of the project's producing process to his Instagram this week, featuring an appearance from his baby daughter.