Flux Pavilion Continues 2022 Hot Streak With Dubstep Smash, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone"

After returning to his dubstep roots with April's release of "Lore," Flux Pavilion is once again embracing a nostalgic sound on his latest single, "(Never Gonna) Be Alone."

Those who have been craving the bone-rattling sonics of a signature Flux Pavilion record, look no further. "(Never Gonna) Be Alone" opens with a dreamy ambiance that is soon taken over by menacing bass and an intoxicating vocal sample. Electrifying synths become the focal point in the song's wobbly drop, creating a through line between this release and its predecessor as fans patiently wait for .wav Pt 2.

Last year, Pavilion opened a new chapter of his career with his scintillating sophomore album .wav, embracing a more nuanced sound at the intersection of electronica and bass music. While the album was a dream for longtime fans and new fans alike, he didn't stop there, revealing in August 2021 that he has an ambient album in the works.

Find "(Never Gonna) Be Alone" on streaming platforms here and take a listen below.

