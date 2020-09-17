Flux Pavilion Taps Kata Kozma for New Melodic Single "You & I" from Upcoming Album

Perhaps no name is more synonymous with bass music than Flux Pavilion, whose mega-hits have remained a staple in the dubstep scene and beyond for the last decade. Now, the producer and DJ has returned with a new single that might just cement itself as one of those hits.

"You & I (feat. Kata Kozma)" is a single from Flux's forthcoming album, due this November on Circus Records, and another exploration of his melodic side. The production teeters between future bass and melodic dubstep, evoking strong emotions via Kata Kozma's heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies.

Undoubtedly destined to become a mainstage classic whenever stages return, "You & I" is the equivalent of a rock ballad in a melodic bass format. The single expresses an unbreakable bond between two lovers, and the vocals and synth melodies mirror each other in a way that reflects that notion in a powerful and poignant way.

With yet another anthem under his belt, Flux Pavilion is positioned to have one of 2020's biggest album releases in store for November via his own Circus Records banner.

"You & I" is out now and can be streamed across music marketplaces here.

