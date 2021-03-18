Watch the Powerful Music Video for Imanbek's Remix of Supafly and Kiesza's "Fly With The Angels" [Premiere]

Watch the Powerful Music Video for Imanbek's Remix of Supafly and Kiesza's "Fly With The Angels" [Premiere]

Imanbek is fresh off a Grammy Award win for his global hit remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses."
Author:
Publish date:

Imanbek is fresh off a Grammy Award win for his global hit remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses."

Imanbek has continued to deliver hit after hit after bursting onto the scene with his viral remix of Saint JHN's "Roses." Very few artists have experienced as meteoric a rise as the Kazakh producer, who just took home his first Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording. He's now keeping his foot on the gas pedal with his latest offering, a kinetic dance remix of Supafly and Kiesza's "Fly With The Angels."

The remix features a thick, chest-thumping bassline and infectious drum patterns that harken back to Imanbek's "Roses" rework. The powerful vocal performances from both Supafly's w0ne and famed Canadian songstress Kiezsa lend to a riveting banger, which bursts at the seams with Imanbek's signature hybrid pop-house style. The result is an intoxicating house hit that further situates the producer as a force to be reckoned with in the crossover scene.

Imanbek's remix of "Fly With The Angels" will also soon arrive with an official music video, premiered today exclusively on EDM.com. The video follows a singular character on an introspective journey as she witnesses a world of chaos and sadness unfurling around her—a motif many viewers can relate to amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She ultimately is able to break free from society and run away from it all, just as the track proclaims.

Check out the music video below.

Imanbek went from producing in a small province in Kazakhstan to now working with some of the biggest names in the game. His rise has seen him collaborate with the likes of Marshmello and Usher, Rita Ora, Tory Lanez, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Martin Jansen, and many more. With a Grammy Award now under his belt, 2021 seems a mere launchpad for what looks to be a long and fruitful career.

FOLLOW IMANBEK:

Facebook: facebook.com/imanbekmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/imanbekmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gSGwtb

FOLLOW SUPAFLY:

Facebook: facebook.com/supaflyinc
Twitter: twitter.com/supaflyworld
Instagram: instagram.com/supaflyworld
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qR0MzO

FOLLOW KIESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza
Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza
Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd

Related

Saint-Jhn-Lede-GQ-2019-082319
MUSIC RELEASES

Saint JHN Taps J Balvin for New Feature on Imanbek's Hit Remix of "Roses"

Saint JHN has tapped J Balvin for a new twist on the Imanbek remix of his hit "Roses."

MIU 1618_WesAndAlex_Usher_MusicVideo_TooMuch_2020_WA2_4250retouched
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Cyberpunk Music Video for Marshmello, Usher and Imanbek's "Too Much"

The audiovisual tale feels more like an action movie than a dance pop music video.

MIU 1618_WesAndAlex_Usher_MusicVideo_TooMuch_2020_WA2_4250retouched
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's Mega-Collab "Too Much"

Mello tapped the man behind the song of the summer, Imanbek, for a monster collaboration alongside an iconic singer.

deadmau5 kiesza
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Kiesza Release Live Music Video for "Bridged By a Lightwave"

The new video reminds us of the power of electronic music in a live setting.

SAINt JHN
MUSIC RELEASES

Saint JHN Officially Releases “Roses" (Imanbek Remix)

unnamed-3 copy 3
MUSIC RELEASES

Baauer, AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens Premiere Their New Summer Hit '3AM'' Music Video [Watch]

'3AM' is when the magic happens

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

Party Pupils & MAX Release Official Music Video For Summertime Single “Sax On The Beach” [Watch]

Classic Video Game Inspired Visual Features Steve Aoki, Pete Wentz, The Fat Jew, Elsie Hewitt

43755752404_99f7a76d5a_b
MUSIC RELEASES

The Blaze Release Emotional Music Video For "Queens" [Watch]

Debut album DANCEHALL out Friday