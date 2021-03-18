Watch the Powerful Music Video for Imanbek's Remix of Supafly and Kiesza's "Fly With The Angels" [Premiere]

Imanbek has continued to deliver hit after hit after bursting onto the scene with his viral remix of Saint JHN's "Roses." Very few artists have experienced as meteoric a rise as the Kazakh producer, who just took home his first Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording. He's now keeping his foot on the gas pedal with his latest offering, a kinetic dance remix of Supafly and Kiesza's "Fly With The Angels."

The remix features a thick, chest-thumping bassline and infectious drum patterns that harken back to Imanbek's "Roses" rework. The powerful vocal performances from both Supafly's w0ne and famed Canadian songstress Kiezsa lend to a riveting banger, which bursts at the seams with Imanbek's signature hybrid pop-house style. The result is an intoxicating house hit that further situates the producer as a force to be reckoned with in the crossover scene.

Imanbek's remix of "Fly With The Angels" will also soon arrive with an official music video, premiered today exclusively on EDM.com. The video follows a singular character on an introspective journey as she witnesses a world of chaos and sadness unfurling around her—a motif many viewers can relate to amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She ultimately is able to break free from society and run away from it all, just as the track proclaims.

Check out the music video below.

Imanbek went from producing in a small province in Kazakhstan to now working with some of the biggest names in the game. His rise has seen him collaborate with the likes of Marshmello and Usher, Rita Ora, Tory Lanez, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Martin Jansen, and many more. With a Grammy Award now under his belt, 2021 seems a mere launchpad for what looks to be a long and fruitful career.

