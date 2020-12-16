Listen to an Unearthed Mac Miller Verse on New Version of Flying Lotus' "Black Balloons Reprise"

Listen to an Unearthed Mac Miller Verse on New Version of Flying Lotus' "Black Balloons Reprise"

The track began circulating after gamers heard it on Flying Lotus' FlyLo FM in-game Grand Theft Auto V radio station.
Author:
Publish date:

Flying Lotus Photo Credit: Matthew Ryan Miramontes

Flying Lotus' "Black Balloons Reprise" with Denzel Curry was a standout on his 2019 album Flamagra. Now, fans can revel in a new version floating around the web that features a stunning, previously unheard verse from the late Mac Miller

The track began circulating when users logged into Grand Theft Auto V today and downloaded the Cayo Perico Heist update. The new version of "Black Balloons Reprise" featuring the unearthed Mac Miller verse now appears on FlyLo FM, Flying Lotus' in-game radio station. Miller's signature languid flow is a natural fit and feels like it was always meant to be alongside the chaotic charm of Curry.  

Back in July, Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry hosted a remix challenge for the single dubbed the #BLACKBALLOONSCHALLENGE. Lotus is currently up for a Grammy Award in the category of Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

