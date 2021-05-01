Flying Lotus Releases Soundtrack From His Netflix Anime Series "Yasuke": Listen

Flying Lotus Releases Soundtrack From His Netflix Anime Series "Yasuke": Listen

FlyLo recruited help from Thundercat, Denzel Curry, and Niki Randa.
Author:
Publish date:

Tim Saccenti

FlyLo recruited help from Thundercat, Denzel Curry, and Niki Randa.

Back in March, it was revealed that Flying Lotus had an anime series on the way. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and directed by LeSean Thomas, Yasuke was finally released on Thursday to a multitude of glowing reviews.

As one would expect from the world-class producer, the show features an incredible original soundtrack. Now, those who want to take in the sounds of the show can enjoy the full soundtrack.

A still from the Flying Lotus-scored Netflix anime show "Yasuke."

A still from the Flying Lotus-scored Netflix anime show "Yasuke."

While all but four of the 26 tracks are solo offerings, on his collaborative tunes, FlyLo received help from Denzel Curry, Niki Randa, and longtime collaborator Thundercat. Unsurprisingly, the album is full of rich sounds and textures that showcase the Grammy-nominated artist's masterful production capabilities.

In honor of the Yasuke soundtrack's release, which arrived by way of Warp Records, Flying Lotus uploaded a full album stream video on his YouTube channel. Set to visuals from the show, fans can enjoy the album in one continuous motion with an appropriate visual accompaniment. You can download or stream the original anime soundtrack here and listen below. 

FOLLOW FLYING LOTUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/flyinglotus
Twitter: twitter.com/flyinglotus
Instagram: instagram.com/flyinglotus
Spotify: spoti.fi/2MpLC2J

Related

03_New_Main_YASUKE_00_12_47_20_.0
NEWS

Netflix's Animated Series Yasuke, Featuring Music From Flying Lotus, Receives First Trailer

With a compelling story, an all-star production cast, and music from Grammy Award-winning producer Flying Lotus, "Yasuke" can't miss.

Flying Lotus
NEWS

Flying Lotus Shares First Look at His Executive-Produced Netflix Anime Series, "Yasuke"

Netflix's leadership suggested the series has the potential to be a groundbreaking project in the world of anime.

Flying Lotus, Mac Miller
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to an Unearthed Mac Miller Verse on New Version of Flying Lotus' "Black Balloons Reprise"

The track began circulating after gamers heard it on Flying Lotus' FlyLo FM in-game Grand Theft Auto V radio station.

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry
NEWS

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry Host New Remix Challenge for "Black Balloons Reprise"

The duo is challenging fans in honor of the one-year anniversary of Flying Lotus' "Flamagra" album.

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

Flying Lotus
MUSIC RELEASES

Flying Lotus Shares "Flamagra" Instrumentals in Release of Deluxe Edition

Immerse yourself in the production of one of the game's most forward-thinking beatmakers.

Attack on Titan
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Drops Dubstep Remix of "My War" from Anime Series Attack on Titan

Shinsei Kamattechan's original recording is the sixth theme song in the popular Japanese series.

Flying Lotus Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Flying Lotus Teams Up with Marc Rebillet for the Return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" Series

Name a more iconic duo than Flying Lotus and Marc Rebillet. We'll wait.