Flying Lotus Releases Soundtrack From His Netflix Anime Series "Yasuke": Listen

Back in March, it was revealed that Flying Lotus had an anime series on the way. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and directed by LeSean Thomas, Yasuke was finally released on Thursday to a multitude of glowing reviews.

As one would expect from the world-class producer, the show features an incredible original soundtrack. Now, those who want to take in the sounds of the show can enjoy the full soundtrack.

A still from the Flying Lotus-scored Netflix anime show "Yasuke." Flying Lotus (via Twitter)

While all but four of the 26 tracks are solo offerings, on his collaborative tunes, FlyLo received help from Denzel Curry, Niki Randa, and longtime collaborator Thundercat. Unsurprisingly, the album is full of rich sounds and textures that showcase the Grammy-nominated artist's masterful production capabilities.

In honor of the Yasuke soundtrack's release, which arrived by way of Warp Records, Flying Lotus uploaded a full album stream video on his YouTube channel. Set to visuals from the show, fans can enjoy the album in one continuous motion with an appropriate visual accompaniment. You can download or stream the original anime soundtrack here and listen below.

FOLLOW FLYING LOTUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/flyinglotus

Twitter: twitter.com/flyinglotus

Instagram: instagram.com/flyinglotus

Spotify: spoti.fi/2MpLC2J