Folamour Teams Up With SG Lewis for "Lost In Space" Off Forthcoming Album

French export Folamour has teamed up with SG Lewis for the release of "Lost In Space," a single so euphoric that it could have only been penned by this modern day disco dream team. It is out May 5th via Folamour's imprint, FHUO Records, with a music video due next week.

"Lost In Space" is blissfully simple in its arrangement, maintaining its infectious energy with an array of disco-pop percussion lines and atmospheric synth tones. Short and sweet, it's driven by a funky guitar riff performed by Folamour and Lewis' buoyant vocal tone, appearing in another artist's work for the first time. The track was also co-written by both musicians, sharing their mutual experiences with love and loneliness while on the road.

Folamour is currently gearing up for the release of his third studio album, The Journey, due June 11th. It will follow 2019's Ordinary Drugs, a poetic eleven-track masterpiece of jazz instrumentation and ambient house.

So far, Folamour has dropped the forthcoming project's titular single with Zeke Manyika, who performs its lyrics in the Shona language, and the instrumental "Just Want Happiness."

