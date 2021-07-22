Foo Fighters Have Dropped a Disco Album: Listen
Foo Fighters Have Dropped a Disco Album: Listen

The iconic rock band have released the EP, dubbed "Hail Satan," under their new Dee Gees alias.
The iconic rock band have released the EP, dubbed "Hail Satan," under their new Dee Gees alias.

Foo Fighters' new Bee Gees tribute band—yes, this is real—have dropped their debut album, Hail Satan.

While the arrival of Dee Gees feels like a fever dream, there's no denying how well they're filling these new dancing boots. When Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl first announced the new venture, he shocked fans by revealing that his drumming inspirations during his early years in Nirvana were actually disco pioneers.

Hail Satan is a full circle moment, featuring four Bee Gees covers, a rework of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing," and five live versions of songs frok Medicine Midnight, the band's most recent studio album.

The album arrives shortly after a sold-out, full capacity show at Madison Square Garden. Sadly, that hot streak came to a screeching halt last week after the band was forced to postpone their Los Angeles Forum concert due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Foo Fighters camp.

You can listen to Hail Satan below and across streaming platforms here

