Foreign Family Collective Taps Jai Wolf for Bubbly Intermission Broadcast Mix

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective recruited indie-dance producer Jai Wolf to join its Intermission Broadcast show, a weekly mix series highlighting the imprint's favorite artists.

The 40-minute mix, which is the first Jai Wolf has released in four years, oscillates between bubbly future bass and kinetic, indie-infused electronic hybrids throughout. Kicking things off with an unreleased, slow-burning synth-pop jam of his own, he quickly floors the gas pedal, barreling through with his own soaring edits of Porter Robinson's "Something Comforting" and Illenium and Said The Sky's "Where'd You Go," among others.

He also manages to seamlessly lace tunes from some of his fellow dance producers, like Dog Blood, Flume, and Party Pupils, whose bootleg of Outkast's iconic track "Ms. Jackson" is a pleasant surprise. Jai Wolf's Intermission Broadcast is the fourth iteration in the weekly mix series, arriving after TOKiMONSTA, Chet Porter, and ODESZA, leaders of the Foreign Family Collective. On SoundCloud, the FFC camp described the inspiration behind the mixes.

We hope these mixes provide a welcomed intermission and are a reminder of the power of music to bring people together, even when we are apart. Please support small businesses, medical workers, and those who have lost their job amongst this outbreak as you are able. Now is the time for solidarity from a distance. Please stay home and stay healthy.

Tracklist:

JAI WOLF - ID

PORTER ROBINSON - SOMETHING COMFORTING (JAI WOLF EDIT)

SAN HOLO - LIFT ME FROM THE GROUND (JARON REMIX)

RL GRIME & GRAVES - ARCUS (JAI WOLF REMIX)

ILLENIUM X SAID THE SKY - WHERE’D U GO (JAI WOLF EDIT)

PARTY PUPILS - MS. JACKSON

JAI WOLF - LIKE IT’S OVER (PARTY PUPILS REMIX)

REZZ - DARK AGE

THE WEEKND - HEARTLESS (JAI WOLF REMIX)

JAI WOLF - MOON RIDER

MYRNE X MANILA KILLA - FEAR

ODESZA - SAY MY NAME (JAI WOLF 2019 REMIX)

KIIARA - FEELS (HOTEL GARUDA REMIX)

FLUME - ECDYCIS

DOG BLOOD - NEXT ORDER

OLIVER - MYB x MADEON - ALL MY FRIENDS (JAI WOLF EDIT)

LIZZO - JUICE

LOUIS THE CHILD - INTERSTELLAR

ODESZA X GOLDEN FEATURES - MEMORIES THAT YOU CALL (VIP REMIX)

CARIBOU - NEVER COME BACK

CHET PORTER X ALISON WONDERLAND - BUMMED (JAI WOLF REMIX)

FOLLOW JAI WOLF:

Facebook: facebook.com/JaiWolfMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/JaiWolfx/

Twitter: twitter.com/JaiWolfx

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/jaiwolfmusic