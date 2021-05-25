ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Shares New Compilation and Innovative NFT Drop

The compilation features new music from Kasbo, MEMBA, Robotaki, and more.

Foreign Family Collective is providing a platform for their artists to release music without expectations. Amid a stressful past year for musicians due to the pandemic, ODESZA's flagship label has brought forth an innovative album and NFT compilation, Rare.wavs Vol. 1.

The record is jam-packed, consisting of 15 tracks from a number of the brand's high-profile names such as Kasbo, MEMBA, Robotaki, and many more. From the spritely synths and quick-cutting drums of Jai Wolf's "Hikikomori" to Phantoms' cascading melodic slow jam "Do It Again," the compilation reinforces this roster's versatility in a multitude of genres and sound palettes.

This particular compilation stands to weather the test of time in more ways than one, however, as each album art has been minted as a novelty NFT. The series went live for bidding at at 12PM PT today, and fans now have the opportunity to secure the one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Foreign Family Collective turned the cover arts for all of their "Rare.wavs Vol. 1" cuts into NFTs. Foreign Family Collective

Act fast, because bidding on these NFTs is live for only 24 hours via Foundation. You can listen to the new compilation on streaming platforms here.

