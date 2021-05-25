ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Shares New Compilation and Innovative NFT Drop

Foreign Family Collective is providing a platform for their artists to release music without expectations. Amid a stressful past year for musicians due to the pandemic, ODESZA's flagship label has brought forth an innovative album and NFT compilation, Rare.wavs Vol. 1.

The record is jam-packed, consisting of 15 tracks from a number of the brand's high-profile names such as Kasbo, MEMBA, Robotaki, and many more. From the spritely synths and quick-cutting drums of Jai Wolf's "Hikikomori" to Phantoms' cascading melodic slow jam "Do It Again," the compilation reinforces this roster's versatility in a multitude of genres and sound palettes. 

This particular compilation stands to weather the test of time in more ways than one, however, as each album art has been minted as a novelty NFT. The series went live for bidding at at 12PM PT today, and fans now have the opportunity to secure the one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Act fast, because bidding on these NFTs is live for only 24 hours via Foundation. You can listen to the new compilation on streaming platforms here.

