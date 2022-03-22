Listen to Fort Knox Five and Lazy Syrup Orchestra's Trippy G-Funk Track, "Start the Ride"

Jumpstart the weekend with Fort Knox Five and Lazy Syrup Orchestra's first-ever collab.

Despite many years of friendship, the two groups have yet to collaborate on an original tune—until now. Out now by way of Fort Knox Recordings, "Start the Ride" encapsulates the seasoned production prowess of Fort Knox Five while incorporating the free-spirited instrumental soundscapes that the Lazy Syrup Orchestra are known for.

With nearly two decades of experience under their belt, each release from Fort Knox Five offers an eclectic mix of funk, soul, jazz, hip-hop and electronic music. Ultimately, the goal has always been to take listeners on a journey, and their new single is no exception.

"Pack your bags, the psychedelic funk ship is about to set sail with the latest collab to hit Fort Knox Recordings," reads a press release shared with EDM.com. "Fort Knox Five and Lazy Syrup Orchestra are at the helm, so get ready to 'Start the Ride.'"

Midtempo and G-funk meet hip-hop in "Start the Ride." The track starts off with a wash of sultry vocal chops and soothing ocean samples to wade listeners in. Before long, Lazy Syrup Orchestra's vocalist Soren Thomas delivers some impressive wordplay and storytelling on top of a blitz of bass, bubbling keys, and percolating percussion.

Fort Knox Five has toured for nearly two decades alongside A-listers such as the likes of The Beastie Boys, Snoop Dogg, Jurassic 5, Diplo, A-Trak and Skrillex, among many others. They have performed on five continents and over 30 different countries around the world.

For the last decade Steve Raskin of Fort Knox Five and Duncan Smith of Lazy Syrup Orchestra and The Funk Hunters have spent time together on the road. Over the years, they've influenced one another and remixed each others songs—so it was only a matter of time until they released a collaboration.

"Start the Ride" marks the fourth installment of the DC to BC collaboration series. It all started with Fort Knox Five and K+Lab's "Jinglin' Janglin'" (with Baby Bam), followed by the soulful single "Playin' with Fire" (with Emily Molloy) and the funky glitch hop tune "Keep the Funk Real," a collaboration Slynk.

Find "Start the Ride" on your preferred streaming platform here.

Cover art for Fort Knox Five and Lazy Syrup Orchestra's "Start the Ride." c/o Press

