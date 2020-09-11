Over Three Years Later, James Blake Finally Releases Cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"

James Blake's stripped down cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" has finally hit the virtual shelves. The haunting cover had—well, haunted his fans for over three years after he debuted it live at FORM Arcosanti in May 2015.

While the piano ballad isn't exactly EDM, the spellbinding cover comes from one of the most prolific, groundbreaking electronic music producers of today. Blake's electro-soul sound has catapulted him to become one of the most highly coveted collaborators in contemporary music, thanks in part to awe-inspiring efforts like his aching twist on "Godspeed." He was actually involved in the recording of Ocean's original track, helping the fellow Grammy Award-winner arrange it before it appeared on Blonde.

Over three years and an unforeseen barrage of TikTok popularity later, Blake has now officially made his "Godspeed" cover available on music marketplaces. You can find it via your go-to streaming platform here.

Check out the official video below.

FOLLOW JAMES BLAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/jamesblakemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/jamesblake

Instagram: instagram.com/jamesblake

Spotify: spoti.fi/30HCwq9