Skip to main content
Fred again.. Sees the Silver Lining With New "Actual Life 3" Single, "Bleu (better with time)"

Fred again.. Sees the Silver Lining With New "Actual Life 3" Single, "Bleu (better with time)"

Fred Again.. paints an optimistic outlook with the latest single from "Actual Life 3" as the release of his hotly anticipated album looms.

c/o Press

Fred Again.. paints an optimistic outlook with the latest single from "Actual Life 3" as the release of his hotly anticipated album looms.

Stepping into a critical career juncture, Fred again.. is telegraphing better days ahead with his new single, "Bleu (better with time)."

True to the producer's underground house flair that has taken the electronic music community by storm, the track excels in sparking a groove with straightforward, catchy and melodic production. While "Bleu" is often minimal in its production, the latest brick in Fred's Actual Life 3 album saga is more evidence he's owning a lane that is uniquely his own.

The light and airy constitution of "Bleu" is driven by feathery synths, which are buoyed by distorted vocal swirls and pumping drums. Lyrically, the track forecasts a tepidly optimistic outlook by way of a sticky, memorable hook. Check out the official music video below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

daft punk
FEATURES

How a Long-Running Daft Punk Prank at Burning Man Found New Life With RÜFÜS DU SOL

The "Daft Punk at the Trash Fence" prank mutated into something entirely different.

By Leah McClure
BYOR
MUSIC RELEASES

BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

By Carlie Belbin
white claw
Lifestyle

White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

By Cameron Sunkel

The single sits well as a sort of spiritual successor to 2020's dance smash "Marea (we've lost dancing)," a track which grieved the cultural dark age wrought by the pandemic. For Fred professionally, he's certainly made meteoric strides since that time and could be on the brink of his biggest career offering yet when Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) drops on October 28th.

You can pre-save the album here.

Follow Fred again..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD

Related

fred again
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Announces "Actual Life 3" Album, Drops Stunning Single: Listen to "Danielle (smile on my face)"

The new single samples 070 Shake's "Nice To Have" and will appear on Fred Again..'s highly anticipated third solo album.

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia Unite for Super-Collab, "Turn On The Lights again.."

Fred again.. has a multi-genre infused hit on his hands with Future and Swedish House Mafia joining him on "Turn On The Lights again.."

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

As his fall 2022 tour approaches, Fred Again.. has released a stunning single that feeds into the primal depths of his visceral approach to dance music production.

Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 9.57.57 AM
NEWS

Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex

A track Fred again.. started six years ago may finally see a release after colliding with Skrillex.

fred again..
NEWS

Watch Fred again..'s Blockbuster Boiler Room Debut

Fred again.. shared he's long been a fan of the Boiler Room experience, and he certainly made the most of the moment.

fred again..
NEWS

Fred again.. Reveals Hotly Anticipated Collaboration With Swedish House Mafia

"Turn On The Lights Again" will drop next week.

Collage Maker-16-Aug-2022-03.32-PM
EVENTS

Fred again.. and Kenny Beats Are Throwing a Free Pop-Up Rave In London

In the wake of his explosive Boiler Room performance, Fred again.. is priming "a bunch of USB weapons" for a rare pop-up rave.

Fred Again..
EVENTS

Fred again.. Announces Slew of Fall North American Tour Dates

The renowned artist will take the stage in eight cities between September and October 2022.