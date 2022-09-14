Fred again.. Announces "Actual Life 3" Album, Drops Stunning Single: Listen to "Danielle (smile on my face)"

Fred again.. is, well, at it again.

The groundbreaking music producer and DJ has announced the third installment of his Actual Life trilogy, Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), and dropped a single to hold fans over before the album's official release, October 28th.

The single, "Danielle (smile on my face)," samples 070 Shake's "Nice To Have," one of the most popular tracks in the famed artist's discography. It features snappy percussive elements and a pulsing bassline, which frenetically flutters like a fish out of water and pairs with haunting sound design for a deeply visceral record.

Watch the official visualizer for "Danielle (smile on my face)" below.

The prolific Fred again.. has garnered significant attention over the past year thanks to his unique approach to songwriting and production, which have been encapsulated in his scintillating Actual Life series.

The trilogy functions as a diary, wherein he reworks recordings that influence his daily life. His music interpolates voice notes from friends, various samples from his favorite records over the years and random audio he's captured on the road.

The official announcement of Actual Life 3 and release of "Danielle (smile on my face)" comes a month and a half after Fred again..'s collaboration with Swedish House Mafia and Future, "Turn On The Lights again.., which marked his highest-charting single to date.

These high-profile collaborations are part of Fred again..'s "USB" playlist series, which also includes "Jungle," a single created alongside fellow electronic music virtuoso Four Tet.

