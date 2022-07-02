Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

Following his memorable debut at Coachella this year, Fred again.. continues to impress with the release of his new single “Jungle.”

In a stunning collaboration with Four Tet, the experimental styles of both artists come to a head to propel an arrangement rooted in 134 BPM house music euphoria.

"Jungle" carries a chaotic energy, pulling listeners through waves of introspection and rapture. The result is a brooding yet hyperactive banger, feeding into a primal and instinctual side of the psyche. Take a listen to the new single below.

Already tested at festivals over the last few weeks, "Jungle" embodies Fred again..’s visceral approach to dance music production finds the renowned producer exploring new sonic frontiers.

You can stream “Jungle” here and get lost in the music of Fred Again.. on his upcoming tour this fall.

September 23rd - The Warfield, San Francisco, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 24th - Portola Festival, San Franciso, CA, US

September 28th - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 29th - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 30 - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US

October 1st - Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, US

October 2nd - Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO, US

October 5th - Riviera Theater, Chicago, IL, US

October 6th - History, Toronto, Canada (SOLD OUT)

October 8th - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC, US (SOLD OUT)

October 11th - Roadrunner, Boston, MA, US

October 13th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US (SOLD OUT)

October 14th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US (SOLD OUT)

October 16th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US

October 29th - Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA, US

October 30th - Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA, US



Follow Fred Again..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain

Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain

Spotify: spoti.fi/3uipFsK