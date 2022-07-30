Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia Unite for Super-Collab, "Turn On The Lights again.."
Fred again.. called an audible on the release of his upcoming album Actual Life 3—and turned on the lights.
A week ago, Fred again.. announced that his upcoming full-length would be taking a backseat to instead spotlight one of the project's hotly anticipated singles, a collaboration with Swedish House Mafia and Future.
The ascendant producer's savvy switch just paid off. With "Turn On The Lights again.." Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia gin up a multi-genre infused hit that's sure to land at the warehouse rave and the club alike. The artists tap into an energizing house groove and top it off with a vocal-based lead that echos ghost-like throughout the sonic spectrum.
Recommended Articles
Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia Unite for Super-Collab, "Turn On The Lights again.."
Fred again.. has a multi-genre infused hit on his hands with Future and Swedish House Mafia joining him on "Turn On The Lights again.."
The Real-Life Location of Game of Thrones' Astapor Will Host Moga Festival's 2022 Edition
The beautiful city of Essaouira will once again host MOGA festival featuring 50 artists from the worlds of techno and house music.
Photos: Escapade Music Festival Lands Huge 2022 Edition With ILLENIUM, Tiësto and More
Escapade returned to TD Place in Ottawa this year for its biggest festival to date.
Swirling in reverb and delay, the production pairs well with Future's commanding presence. Due to the track's interpolation of Future's 2012 single "Turn On The Lights," the I Never Liked You artist joins a growing list of household names from the world of hip-hop who have tapped into house music in recent memory including fellow Swedish House Mafia collaborator A$AP Rocky.
As for Fred again..'s upcoming album, the full record is expected to be released in a matter of weeks.
FOLLOW FRED AGAIN..:
Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD