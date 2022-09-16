ILLENIUM and Skylar Grey Release Long-Awaited Collab, "From the Ashes"

After debuting a track created alongside Skylar Grey almost a year ago, ILLENIUM has finally released their long-awaited collaboration.

Premiered at one of the early stops on ILLENIUM's "Fallen Embers" tour, "From the Ashes" sees the duo finally connect on a song after aspiring to join forces for quite some time. "I've wanted to work with her my entire career," ILLENIUM tweeted earlier this month.

From the get-go, it's easy to gauge the chemistry between the two. ILLENIUM builds around Grey's visceral vocals with finesse, producing melancholic keys and punchy drums like he does in many of his signature melodic bass anthems. Charging up the arrangement and building dramatic tension, ILLENIUM eventually unloads an emotive bass drop replete with cinematic sound design and Grey's soaring falsettos.

Grey called the new track "the eargasm of the decade for me" in a press release shared with EDM.com. Take a listen below.

ILLENIUM recently announced the follow-up to 2021's Fallen Embers, his Grammy-nominated fourth album. Details are scarce at the moment and while we're unable to confirm whether or not "From The Ashes" will appear on the record, its timing and high-profile feature certainly bode well.

You can find "From the Ashes" on streaming platforms here.

