The Funk Hunters Join Forces With Defunk and Akylla for Fiery Single, "Warn Ya"

A massive midtempo tune that blends Defunk's signature funky baselines with the masterful soundscapes of The Funk Hunters.
Author:
Publish date:

Canadian electronic producers Defunk and The Funk Hunters are back with a bold new collaboration alongside Akylla

"Warn Ya" is a fiery midtempo tune that blends Defunk's signature funky basslines with the masterful soundscapes of The Funk Hunters. The track's spellbinding vocals—provided by a hypnotic Akylla, a classically trained instrumentalist and singer-songwriter—are a perfect fit for this earworm.

Longtime fans of Defunk and The Funk Hunters might experience some deja-vu when taking in this new release, which arrived today via Westwood Recordings.. The once mysterious bass tune has been featured in some of the duo's most popular live sets over the past few years. Check it out below.

In addition to running their own label, The Funk Hunters started an eclectic livestream series called "The Detour Drive" on Twitch while simultaneously releasing several fresh tracks last year, such as "Get Up N Go" with Moontricks and "Empire" with Stickybuds.

Defunk has been keeping busy as well, releasing a number of singles and EPs last year, including "I Feel It" with Ahee and "Techno Vikings" with Slynk. The Funk Hunters and Defunk have produced successful collaborations in the past, most notably their remix of "The Digital" by Elephant Heart and "Get Involved" featuring Chali 2na.

Akylla has a unique skillset that has seen her excel in both the music industry as well as in the TV and film industries, where she has secured over 100 syncs. She has a slew of major collaborations under her belt, such as "Only Want U" with Snails and NGHTMRE, "Magnets" with Snails and Zeds Dead, and "Die For You" with Excision, among others.

Stream "Warn Ya" across all platforms here.

