Skip to main content
Furcloud Teams Up With Fløa for "Stellar" EP

Furcloud Teams Up With Fløa for "Stellar" EP

The melodic house EP was released by Enhanced Music's Colorize label.

The melodic house EP was released by Enhanced Music's Colorize label.

Promising dance music producers Furcloud and Fløa are here with Stellar, a euphonic new EP released under Enhanced Music's Colorize banner.

The two-track record kicks off with "The Illusion of Impression," a stunning melodic house tune that fits perfectly within the Enhanced universe. The track features a mesmerizing break, where a spoken-word segment evokes "delusions" before sending listeners into a progressive rabbit hole with a hypnotic drop. This cut was previously featured on 2021's Colorscapes Volume Three record from the label.

The titular "Stellar" comes next, using driving basslines and pulsing synths to keep the progressive energy of its predecessor alive. With its soaring, peak-time sound design, "Stellar" strikes a similar chord to the trance classics of Enhanced and wraps up the EP with a euphoric punch.

All in all, these two young guns have delivered a memorable record, and the first to be released on Colorize in 2022. Furcloud and Fløa also teamed up in 2021 for a single called "Early Hours," which you can check out here.

Recommended Articles

nft general
GEAR + TECH

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

4 hours ago
Claude VonStroke
FEATURES

Claude VonStroke Talks Experimentation, Surrealism Art and More: "I Don’t Think There’s Enough Risk-Taking In Our Scene"

A candid interview with the Dirtybird co-founder ahead of Tucson's Gem & Jam Music Festival.

6 hours ago
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade's 2022 Festival to Feature Seven Lions, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, More

Escapade is returning bigger than ever in 2022.

8 hours ago

The full Stellar EP also comes with extended mixes of both tracks. You can listen below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW FURCLOUD:

Instagram: instagram.com/musicbyfurcloud
Spotify: spoti.fi/32P0GCW

FOLLOW FLØA:

Facebook: facebook.com/floamusician
Instagram: instagram.com/floamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/FloaMusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ALDiCC

Related

WordofMouth_LouisTheChild
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Louis The Child and Whethan Drop Collaborative EP, Zeds Dead Teams Up With Ganja White Knight & More

Catch up on the music you might have missed with Word of Mouth!

JACKNIFE - Bladed Black EP (The Prescription Records) -- Dr. Fresch // EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

JACKNIFE Releases Killer "Bladed Black EP" With The Prescription Records

Dr. Fresch's newly launched Prescription Records has released the "Bladed Black EP" from rising producer JACKNIFE.

camo mefjus
MUSIC RELEASES

Camo & Krooked Team Up With Mefjus for Haunting Single "No Tomorrow"

The dark and brooding single featuring Sophie Lindinger is the first of a new Camo & Krooked EP of the same name.

Tchami and Malaa
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Tchami and Malaa Drop Collaborative EP, SLANDER Teams up With WAVEDASH, and more!

The latest from your favorite dance music artists

SLANDER and Ganja White Night
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Team Up With Ganja White Night for Moody Melodic Bass Hybrid "Miss You"

The pair of duos created a track that features elements seemingly designed for both main stages and mosh pits.

Album artwork for House Party Records' January, 2019 EP Sapphire Selects.
MUSIC RELEASES

House Party Records Serves Up 3 House Gems with Sapphire Selects EP

House Party Records is kicking off 2019 with three floor fillers.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Gaminow and Boltron Team Up for Sun-Kissed House Jam "Don't Wanna Love You"

The track was released on Holy Pig Records, the imprint owned by star Mexican DJ Mr. Pig.

AFK DOCTOR P
MUSIC RELEASES

AFK Teams Up With Doctor P on Dubstep Banger "Destroyed"

The collaborative track was released on FuntCase's DPMO imprint.