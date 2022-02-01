Furcloud Teams Up With Fløa for "Stellar" EP
Promising dance music producers Furcloud and Fløa are here with Stellar, a euphonic new EP released under Enhanced Music's Colorize banner.
The two-track record kicks off with "The Illusion of Impression," a stunning melodic house tune that fits perfectly within the Enhanced universe. The track features a mesmerizing break, where a spoken-word segment evokes "delusions" before sending listeners into a progressive rabbit hole with a hypnotic drop. This cut was previously featured on 2021's Colorscapes Volume Three record from the label.
The titular "Stellar" comes next, using driving basslines and pulsing synths to keep the progressive energy of its predecessor alive. With its soaring, peak-time sound design, "Stellar" strikes a similar chord to the trance classics of Enhanced and wraps up the EP with a euphoric punch.
All in all, these two young guns have delivered a memorable record, and the first to be released on Colorize in 2022. Furcloud and Fløa also teamed up in 2021 for a single called "Early Hours," which you can check out here.
Recommended Articles
Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge
The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.
Claude VonStroke Talks Experimentation, Surrealism Art and More: "I Don’t Think There’s Enough Risk-Taking In Our Scene"
A candid interview with the Dirtybird co-founder ahead of Tucson's Gem & Jam Music Festival.
Escapade's 2022 Festival to Feature Seven Lions, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, More
Escapade is returning bigger than ever in 2022.
The full Stellar EP also comes with extended mixes of both tracks. You can listen below and find it on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW FURCLOUD:
Instagram: instagram.com/musicbyfurcloud
Spotify: spoti.fi/32P0GCW
FOLLOW FLØA:
Facebook: facebook.com/floamusician
Instagram: instagram.com/floamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/FloaMusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ALDiCC