Furcloud Teams Up With Fløa for "Stellar" EP

Promising dance music producers Furcloud and Fløa are here with Stellar, a euphonic new EP released under Enhanced Music's Colorize banner.

The two-track record kicks off with "The Illusion of Impression," a stunning melodic house tune that fits perfectly within the Enhanced universe. The track features a mesmerizing break, where a spoken-word segment evokes "delusions" before sending listeners into a progressive rabbit hole with a hypnotic drop. This cut was previously featured on 2021's Colorscapes Volume Three record from the label.

The titular "Stellar" comes next, using driving basslines and pulsing synths to keep the progressive energy of its predecessor alive. With its soaring, peak-time sound design, "Stellar" strikes a similar chord to the trance classics of Enhanced and wraps up the EP with a euphoric punch.

All in all, these two young guns have delivered a memorable record, and the first to be released on Colorize in 2022. Furcloud and Fløa also teamed up in 2021 for a single called "Early Hours," which you can check out here.

The full Stellar EP also comes with extended mixes of both tracks. You can listen below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW FURCLOUD:

Instagram: instagram.com/musicbyfurcloud

Spotify: spoti.fi/32P0GCW

FOLLOW FLØA:

Facebook: facebook.com/floamusician

Instagram: instagram.com/floamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/FloaMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ALDiCC