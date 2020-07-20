Future 80’s Records Drops Scorching Synthwave Compilation "Hot Summer Synth Vol. 1"

Just in time for the hottest stretch of the summer is Future 80’s Records’ new compilation album, Hot Summer Synth Vol. 1. The synthwave label has compiled some of the finest summertime tracks in the genre for the perfect poolside playlist. Filled with retro production spearheaded by stylized synths, each track will take you through a neon-soaked tropical soundscape.

Included on the album is music from Robots With Rayguns, MicroMatscenes, Konstanza, Roxi Drive, Sellorekt and LA Dreams, and more. The label has stated that each track was carefully selected to emulate the sound of the summer. With over 18 songs, listeners will be able to explore the sounds of synthwave mainstays as well as many of the genre's rising rising artists.

In addition to the digital album on Bandcamp, fans can purchase the compilation on CD, vinyl, and, in true 80’s fashion, a hot pink cassette tape.

Future 80’s Records’ Hot Summer Synth Vol. 1 compilation album is out now. You can listen to the record and purchase a physical copy here.

