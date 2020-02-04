Future Joy and OFFTAMBER Unleash  Saxophone-Filled Future Bass Anthem "Feels Right"

For their first future bass release, the vocal EDM duo Future Joy teamed up with OFFTAMBER to deliver the soulful anthem "Feels Right." With just the right mix of vocals, bass and saxophone, the budding trio whipped up an infectious single that turns heads and moves feet.

A dramatic introduction filled with brass gives way to energizing vocals, preparing the listener for the eruption of bass that will soon occur. When that point arrives, every dance floor exposed to the anthem will be treated to an engaging synth melody, empowering vocals, and epic bass drop that just "Feels Right."

Already a hit on Australian radio, "Feels Right" represents new beginnings for Future Joy (real names Zach Simms and Emily Cooper) and OFFTAMBER (real name Devon McDade). Future Joy was originally Simms' solo project until Cooper joined the mix. Coincidentally, Cooper's first live show with Simms was actually where the duo first met the Icon Collective grad, McDade.

Simms describes the track as a symbol of his friendship with Cooper and McDade. "It’s become a very cheesy joke between the three of us, but I see it as a symbol of our blooming friendship with Devon, and my new partnership with Emily as we’ve been exploring these new relationships on the road," he said in a statement.

"Feels Right" by OFFTAMBER and Future Joy is out now. You can download or stream the trio's new single here.

