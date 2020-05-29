In an Ode to Moshing, G-Buck Drops Ferocious Trap Single "Thank U 4 Moshing With Me"

Philadelphia is perhaps best known for its famous cheesesteaks (wiz wit, all day) and painfully disappointing sports teams, but it is also home to a slew of top-notch electronic music talent. Diplo, Subtronics, and Louis Futon are just three of those names, but the list goes on.

Enter Philly-based DJ and producer G-Buck, who has arrived on Welcome Records for a genre-shattering trap bomb, "Thank U 4 Moshing With Me," which moonlights as an ode to moshing.

G-Buck has been blurring the lines of bass music for years, with a bevy of releases on some of the top tastemakers in dance music, including Skrillex's OWSLA imprint, Diplo's Mad Decent banner, Steve Aoki's Dim Mak, and Flux Pavilion's Circus Records. He now arrives on the Kayzo-owned Welcome Records for yet another blistering dubstep dinger in the form of "Thank U 4 Moshing With Me," which is not for the faint of heart.

With rollicking, crunchy guitar riffs and relentless breaks, the rawk is in full force here, as G-Buck seamlessly blends elements of trap and rock music under one quaking roof. Think Wolfmother meets Jack Ü. The rock elements run roughshod through the track's verses before building and culminating in a screeching trap drop, which churns to a bouncy 87 BPM as opposed to the more popular 140-150 range of the genre.

You can stream "Thank U 4 Moshing With Me" via your favorite streaming platform here.

