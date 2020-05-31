G-Eazy Drops New Marshmello-Produced Track "Stan By Me"

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album Everything’s Strange Here, G-Eazy has reunited with Marshmello for the poolside singalong, "Stan By Me." Released just one week after the debut single from the album, "Free Porn Cheap Drugs," G-Eazy's shift in style is very apparent. While his songs are traditionally rapped, his two newest releases see him show off his singing voice.

Despite being produced by one of EDM's biggest names, the track is not electronic in nature. The masked producer flaunts his production flexibility with a gentle, guitar-led groove intertwined with bubbly drums that can't help but make you think of the beach. "Stan By Me" is not the first time these two artists have collaborated. Back in 2018, the duo teamed up with Vic Mensa for their hip-hop heater "Reverse."

You can stream "Stan By Me" or download the summertime jam here.

