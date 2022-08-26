G Jones Announces New EP, Drops Stunning Single "Operator": Listen

Skip to main content
G Jones Announces New EP, Drops Stunning Single "Operator"

"Operator" is a signature display of technical wizardry from Jones, a virtuoso hailed as one of the most gifted producers in electronic music.

G Jones/Facebook

When G Jones releases new music, you stop what you're doing and listen.

The virtuosic bass music producer has released a new single, "Operator." Jones introduced fans to the track over two years ago, when it appeared in his fan-favorite "REMOTE TRANSMISSION" mix. The glitchy song ultimately exploded in popularity among his fanbase, with many affectionately calling it "Ray Gun ID" as they clamored for an official release.

"Operator" is simply par for the course for Jones, who is revered in electronic music circles as one of the scene's most technically gifted producers. His groundbreaking approach to sound design is encapsulated beautifully in the blistering track, where gritty rave leads, acid-inspired bass and eerie arpeggios guide listeners into a frenetic drop.

Take a listen to the new single below.

"Operator" will appear on a new EP from Jones, who aptly titled it ILLUSORY TRACKS. He has not yet announced a release date, but fans can hear a taste of the record on one of his upcoming "IllusoryOS" tour dates.

Check out the announcement below and find "Operator" on streaming platforms here.

