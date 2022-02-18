G Jones and EPROM Reunite for Mind-Bending Single, Announce New EP
G Jones and EPROM have long held the crown as the most innovative producers in the bass music scene, and their creative minds have collided once again for a new collaborative track called "On My Mind."
Once again, G Jones and EPROM have cooked up a mind-melter brimming with inventive sound design and acid influences. The song's intoxicating sample hovers above distorted drums, leaving plenty of space for the duo's intricately layered bass. Though fans never know what to expect when these two connect, they can always assume to hear an innovative and thought-provoking composition.
"On My Mind" is the first single from G Jones and EPROM's forthcoming Acid Disk 2 EP, a direct sequel to 2017's fan-favorite Acid Disk. The track marks the first time they've released a song together since 2019's "Daemon Veil," which quickly became a fan-favorite and remains a staple in their respective DJ sets.
Take a listen to "On My Mind" below.
