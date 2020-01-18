Gabriel & Dresden Maintain Progressive Trance Stronghold With Latest Album, Remedy

In late 2016, progressive trance duo Gabriel & Dresden reached out to the public to help fund their first album since their hiatus, The Only Road. In a rare move for artists of their stature, the couple admitted to being scared and vulnerable prior to launching the Kickstarter campaign. Their efforts were successful, however, as they secured more than double the amount needed to source the project.

Their fruitful venture caught the attention of fellow trance titans Above & Beyond, who subsequently signed the couple's new album to their label, Anjunabeats. The record was received with praise and even garnered the pair a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Remixed Recording for the Cosmic Gate remix of their song "Only Road" featuring Sub Teal.

Sticking to their proven formula of crowdsourcing, Gabriel & Dresden are aiming for a second round of success with their latest effort, Remedy. Finding themselves once again under the wings of Anjunabeats, Remedy is the perfect companion to its predecessor.

The album will strike a familiar chord with fans who applauded The Only Road, as it maintains similarly melancholic progressive trance musings. The sentimentality of the duo's production weaves through each of its ten tracks, pleasing the listener's ear.

Remedy also enlists familiar voices, allowing their fan base to feel at home as they recite their impassioned lyrics. Sub Teal (real name Brittany O’Neil) finds herself carrying the majority of the vocals, while Jan Burton stands out in one of the signature cuts from the album titled "Keep On Holding." Meanwhile, in "Remember," newcomer Centre shines amid a synth-filled backdrop.

Ultimately, Remedy carries the baton handed to it by The Only Road. It advances the progressive trance beats that were revered in their return to music while maintaining a sense of comfort in their poignant production. The album cements the duo's talent, justifying their reemergence from hiatus.

