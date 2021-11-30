Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc—Legends Behind "Blue" and "Wake Me Up"—Join Forces for Intoxicating Dance-Pop Anthem, "Can’t Get Over You"
Italian DJ and producer Gabry Ponte has joined forces with Aloe Blacc—the Grammy-nominated vocalist behind the timeless Avicii treasure "Wake Me Up"—for an intoxicating dance-pop song.
"Can't Get Over You" hooks listeners with a catchy chorus complimented by a breezy house beat. While the track's lyricism expresses a deep longing from person who is struggling to move on, its atmospheric soundscapes encourage movement and release.
Caught between a state of melancholy and a sweeping romance, "Can't Get Over You" exudes inner conflict courtesy of Blacc's soulful vocals. The storyline is accented by the production prowess of Ponte, who incorporated bubbly synths and a catchy bassline in this electronic earworm.
Following the success of his band Eiffel 65—perhaps best known for their international hit "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"—Ponte moved on to release solo material, storming the European charts. He has released a slew of singles over the years, as well as several noteworthy collaborations.
In 2019 he dropped his “Monster” collab with LUM!X. The following year he released "The Passenger" with D.T.E. before reuniting with LUM!X to drop "Scare Me" (with KSHMR and Karra) as well as co-producing the massive hit "Mad World" alongside Timmy Trumpet.
"Thunder," a recent collaboration with LUM!X and Prezioso, has amassed millions of streams and obtained several certifications since its release in May, including reaching Platinum status in Sweden and Italy.
