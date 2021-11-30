Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc—Legends Behind "Blue" and "Wake Me Up"—Join Forces for Intoxicating Dance-Pop Anthem, "Can’t Get Over You"
Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc—Legends Behind "Blue" and "Wake Me Up"—Join Forces for Intoxicating Dance-Pop Anthem, "Can’t Get Over You"

The track marks the first collaboration between Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc.
Italian DJ and producer Gabry Ponte has joined forces with Aloe Blacc—the Grammy-nominated vocalist behind the timeless Avicii treasure "Wake Me Up"—for an intoxicating dance-pop song.

"Can't Get Over You" hooks listeners with a catchy chorus complimented by a breezy house beat. While the track's lyricism expresses a deep longing from person who is struggling to move on, its atmospheric soundscapes encourage movement and release.

Caught between a state of melancholy and a sweeping romance, "Can't Get Over You" exudes inner conflict courtesy of Blacc's soulful vocals. The storyline is accented by the production prowess of Ponte, who incorporated bubbly synths and a catchy bassline in this electronic earworm.

FOLLOW GABRY PONTE:

FOLLOW ALOE BLACC:

