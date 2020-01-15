Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World now has its own theme song. Charli XCX and Galantis have teamed up on the effort, creating an anthem aptly titled "We Are Born to Play."

The Super Nintendo World theme park is bringing the world of Mario Bros. to life including the franchise's many iconic characters. The newly released video teaser features Charli XCX and Galantis' collaboration which incorporates instantly recognizable Mario soundbites and 8-bit synths.

For Galantis, the revelation of this collaboration arrives amid an album rollout already in progress. The duo is due for the release of their third studio album Church at some point this year. The duo recently topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart with their recent collaboration alongside Dolly Parton. Charli XCX recently released her own third album Charli in September of last year with collaborations alongside Troye Sivan and Clairo.

The Super Nintendo World park is scheduled to launch in the first half of the year in Osaka, Japan, just ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will kick off in July.

