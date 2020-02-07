Galantis Drop Third Studio Album, Church

Fans of the Swedish superstar duo Galantis have waited three years for them to drop another album, and the wait is finally over. The pair, comprised of Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (aka Style of Eye), are back to release their highly anticipated third studio album Church, available now via Big Beat Records. Alongside the album launch comes a creative conceptual video for the collaborative track "Never Felt A Love Like This" with Hook N Sling featuring Dotan.

The 14-track collection will take fans on an uplifting sonic journey. It features the instant hit single "Faith" featuring country music icon Dolly Parton and Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz. This unexpected collaboration gave Parton her first-ever #1 on an electronic music chart when it debuted on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales. Also featured on the tracklist are the duo's hits with OneRepublic, Passion Pit, and Yellow Claw.

“It’s important for us to have meaning behind our music”explained Galantis. “‘Church’ doesn’t necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it’s advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up – that is our ‘faith’ and ‘church.’”

The newest single sure to make waves is the duo's collaboration with Hook N Sling. The official music video, directed by Dano Cerny, features unsuspecting actors who were given lyrics as their script. What they didn't know was that the auditions would become the focal point of the entire video. The vulnerability and nerves of the actors work perfectly with the feelings that come from expressing your love to someone.

It's hard to imagine the duo having an even bigger year than the last after delivering hit after hit, however, with the release of Church it's clear this is just the beginning. They are gearing up for their headline Church of Galantis Tour set to kick off next week. You can catch them live in New York, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and at their final stop at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

For all those mega fans out there, you will be happy to hear they are working in collaboration with the Swedish streetwear brand WeSC for an exclusive capsule collection, arriving in stores August 2020. The collection – consisting of 14 items including t-shirts, windbreakers, joggers and bomber jackets will incorporate designs from the duo’s album art and live shows. Fans that sign up to learn more via LINK will also be eligible to win a VIP package for the Brooklyn, in addition to the complete capsule collection upon release.

